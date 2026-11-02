Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on November 2 reviewed the implementation of Central government schemes in Sikkim's Mangan district, flagging the need for better coordination among departments to ensure that welfare benefits reach intended beneficiaries.

During the review meeting held under the Poorvottar SETU initiative, Singh stressed that government programmes must deliver measurable benefits, particularly for farmers and people dependent on agriculture and allied sectors.

A key announcement during his three-day visit to the state was the identification of Soreng district as an organic fisheries cluster, aimed at promoting sustainable fish farming practices.

The meeting also saw the launch of several initiatives targeting the fisheries and dairy sectors, alongside efforts to conserve indigenous livestock breeds.

The North Dairy Milk Union was launched in Mangan under White Revolution-II, while the Siri Cattle Conservation Programme was introduced to protect and promote the indigenous Siri cattle breed. Singh also virtually laid the foundation stone for a Siri Bull Mother Farm at Chuchachen in Pakyong district, which is expected to support the conservation and genetic improvement of the breed.

In another initiative, a standard operating procedure (SOP) for organic fish farming in Sikkim was digitally launched. Singh also virtually inaugurated 12 beneficiary-oriented projects across Pakyong, Gyalshing, Soreng and Mangan districts under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

As part of the programme, three fish farmers received Kisan Credit Cards, while five beneficiaries were given cheques under the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Uthpadhan Yojana.

The minister also inspected exhibition stalls displaying fish varieties, ornamental fish, dairy and animal husbandry products, as well as locally grown organic vegetables.

Officials from various departments presented updates on development works in Mangan, covering health, education, road connectivity, fisheries, animal husbandry and women and child development. Progress under the Vibrant Village Programme and development interventions in border areas were also reviewed.

An interaction with local farmers followed, with participants raising concerns and sharing their experiences relating to agriculture and allied activities.

The meeting was attended by Sikkim Fisheries Minister Puran Kumar Gurung, Social Welfare Minister Samdup Lepcha, MLA-cum-Advisor T T Bhutia, Zilla Panchayat representatives and senior officials from the Centre and the state government.