Uphold Sikkim’s peaceful identity, Governor tells newly inducted police officers

Sikkim Governor O.P. Mathur on Monday, September 21, urged newly inducted police officers to uphold the State’s peaceful identity while preparing for emerging challenges such as cybercrime and narcotics.

Deputy Superintendents of Police of the 2024 batch of the Sikkim Police Service called on Mathur at Lok Bhavan, according to a statement.

During the interaction, the Governor asked the officers how they viewed their role in society as police personnel and heard their views.

Mathur said the primary objective of the police should be to instil a sense of security and trust among people while preserving Sikkim’s identity as a friendly and peaceful State.

He called for action plans to address emerging challenges, particularly the growing threats from cybercrime and narcotics, and stressed the need to adopt modern technologies to deal with changing forms of crime.

The Governor also advised the officers to remain attentive to their physical and mental fitness and continuously update their knowledge of changing laws and emerging forms of crime.