A team from Vantara, an animal rescue and rehabilitation initiative based in Gujarat, visited the People for Animals (PFA) Sikkim rescue centre-cum-hospital at Mining in Rangpo, East Sikkim, to learn about the organisation’s animal welfare work and challenges.

The visiting team comprised Minakshi Kakati and Dr Deepjyoti Deka, who interacted with PFA Sikkim members during their visit.

The PFA team shared details of its efforts to provide care, medical treatment and shelter to injured, abandoned and rescued animals, while also highlighting the challenges involved in running the rescue centre.

PFA Sikkim thanked the visitors for taking the time to visit the facility, stating that such interactions help draw attention to animal welfare and encourage those working to protect animals.

The organisation expressed hope that the visit would strengthen the shared commitment towards compassion, animal care and rehabilitation.

Vantara, based in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was established by Anant Ambani as an initiative focused on animal rescue, treatment, conservation and rehabilitation. Its work includes providing care and shelter to injured, abused and displaced animals, including elephants, big cats and other wildlife.