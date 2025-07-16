Veteran mountaineer Ashal Rai of Sikkim dies during Nun Kun ascent in Ladakh, state mourns

Renowned mountaineer and respected instructor at the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco Tourism (IHCAE), Namchi, Ashal Rai tragically lost his life while attempting to summit the formidable Nun Kun peak in Ladakh on July 15.

Rai, a resident of Lower Chemchey, South Sikkim, was part of a 15-member advanced mountaineering expedition. While the exact circumstances of his death remain unclear, sources close to the expedition confirmed that he passed away during the high-altitude ascent. Two other mountaineers from Sikkim were also part of the team but are reported to be safe.

The IHCAE has officially confirmed Rai’s demise and expressed profound grief over the loss of one of their most experienced and passionate mentors. Known for his exceptional skills, discipline, and unwavering commitment to nurturing young climbers, Rai’s death has sent shockwaves across Sikkim’s mountaineering and adventure sports community.

Efforts are currently underway to retrieve and repatriate his body to Sikkim for the final rites. The IHCAE, in coordination with Ladakh’s local authorities and rescue teams, is ensuring all measures are taken to conduct the operation with the utmost respect and care.

The state mourns the loss of a man who not only scaled peaks but also uplifted a generation of adventurers with his spirit and dedication.