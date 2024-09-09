The Sikkim Vigilance Police conducted multiple raids on Monday targeting five officials of the State Bank of Sikkim (SBS). Acting on source inputs, the vigilance team searched the residences and offices of the accused, uncovering several incriminating documents.

The officials are accused of conspiring with bank customers over the last 6 to 7 years, accepting substantial bribes by way of credit transfers to their personal accounts. FIRs have been registered against all five bank officials.

According to sources, the accused adopted a unique modus operandi, demanding bribes in the form of bank transfers, with sums ranging from thousands to several lakhs. The transactions were carried out over extended periods, making the operations difficult to detect initially.