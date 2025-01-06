Sikkim senior men’s cricket team achieved a thrilling win against cricketing powerhouse Rajasthan, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on January 6.

Rajasthan, boasting a lineup featuring Indian internationals like Deepak Hooda, Rahul Chahar, and Khaleel Ahmed, were favorites to win as they chased a target of 276.

With just 8 runs needed and three wickets in hand, the game appeared to be in their grasp as they approached the final over.

However, in a stunning turn of events, Sikkim turned the tide and secured an unlikely victory.

Ankur Malik became the hero of the match, delivering an extraordinary final over in which he claimed three wickets while conceding just one run. His brilliant bowling sealed the victory for Sikkim by a narrow margin of 6 runs.