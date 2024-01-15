The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has set its wheels in motion, embarking on a transformative journey through Sikkim. This unique initiative, a brainchild of the Modi Government, aims to bridge the gap between government schemes and the people they are designed to benefit.

The Yatra, a vibrant caravan of government representatives and officials, is set to traverse all districts of Sikkim, bringing the essence of various government programs directly to the doorsteps of the residents. With a focus on socio-economic development, this expedition encourages active participation from the local community, offering a platform for engagement and awareness.

Residents of Sikkim have been urged to join hands in this empowering journey, gaining insights into the plethora of initiatives aimed at enhancing their quality of life. Through interactive sessions and community outreach, the Yatra intends to demystify government programs, making them accessible and understandable to one and all.