The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide campaign for modernizing agriculture through science, sustainability, and farmer empowerment, was held at GPK Linkey Parakha under the 21-Gnathang Machong Constituency in Sikkim on June 3.

The programme was organised by ICAR-KVK East Sikkim in collaboration with the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS), and Fisheries, Government of Sikkim.

With a focus on the Linkey Parakha and Latuk Barapathing GPUs, the event aimed to raise awareness among local farmers about modern, sustainable practices and to support their growth with scientific inputs and government schemes.

MLA-cum-Advisor, Pamin Lepcha, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, and was joined by Zilla Adhakshya, Laden Lhamu Bhutia and several panchayat members.

A host of key officials and agricultural experts were also in attendance. Dr. Pratap Subba, Senior Scientist & Head of ICAR-KVK East Sikkim, was a prominent voice speaking on the importance of knowledge-sharing and innovation in agriculture. Also present were Dr. Anjala Pradhan, Additional Director, AH&VS Department; Hissey Chedey Bhutia, Deputy Director, Horticulture; Gauri Mukhiya, Assistant Director, Fisheries; and Dr. Nikhila Vaagdevi, Scientist from ICAR-NRC Orchids.

Others included Dr. Prakash Sharma, Dr. J.K. Singh, Madam Menuka Rai (HDO), Tashi Gyamtso Bhutia (ADO), and Dr. Kamal Rai (Veterinary Officer), alongside field officers and support staff from various departments, all working toward a shared vision of a resilient and progressive agricultural sector.