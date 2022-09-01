After the cabinet re-shuffled last week, Sikkim saw an administrative reshuffle, and Vijay Bhushan Pathak, IAS Additional Chief Secretary-cum Development Commissioner has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Sikkim, an official notice stated.

“Shri Vijay Bhushan Pathak, IAS (SK:1990). Additional Chief Secretary-cum Development Commissioner. Planning & Development Department with an additional charge of Finance Department, is hereby, appointed as Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim w.e.f. 01.09.2022 following the retirement of Shri S.C. Gupta, IAS (SK-1986) w.e.f. 31.08.2022”

The notice further informed that he shall continue to hold the charge of the Finance Department and shall relinquish the charge of the Development Commissioner, Planning and Development Department.

“Arun Kumar Yadav, IAS (SK: 1987), Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Department, is hereby, appointed as Chief Administrative Advisor to the Government of Sikkim in the rank and pay of Chief Secretary w.e.f. 01.09.2022. All important policy matters files shall be channelized through the Chief Administrative Advisor to the Government of Sikkim. He shall relinquish the charge of Labour Department”, while another office order reads.

“Gyan Prakash Upadhyaya, IAS (SK: 1987), Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism & Civil Aviation Department with an additional charge of Commerce & Industries Department, is hereby, appointed as Cabinet Secretary, Government of Sikkim w.e.f. 01.09.2022. He shall relinquish the charge of the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department and Commerce & Industries Department”.

“And Mukund Lall Srivastava, IFS (SK-1989). PCCF-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Forest & Environment Department, shall hold the additional charge of Tourism & Civil Aviation Department vice Shri Gyan Prakash Upadhyaya. IAS (SK:1987) since appointed as Chief Administrative Advisor to the Government of Sikkim, with immediate effect”.