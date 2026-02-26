‘We are not begging, we are demanding our rights’: Darjeeling MP Raju Bista backs ST status demand in Sikkim

Darjeeling Member of Parliament Raju Bista on Thursday, February 26, strongly supported the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demand of several Gorkha communities while addressing the 31st Foundation Day celebration of the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri-Bahun Kalyan Sangh in Sikkim.

A large number of members from the Khas Chettri-Bahun community and other invited guests attended the programme.

Bista praised Sikkim for its natural beauty and steady development, saying that under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, the state has made visible progress. He said Sikkim has emerged as a model state due to focused governance and attention to people’s needs.

Calling Sikkim and Darjeeling “one extended family,” Bista said that despite the state border, the people share the same language, culture and traditions. He stressed that unity is essential, especially since the Gorkha population in India is small compared to the country’s total population.

Speaking about the demand for ST status, Bista said it is based on constitutional rights. Referring to historical records, he stated that in the 1941 Census, the community was listed as Hill Tribes but the status was later removed. He said that while seven out of 18 communities were granted ST status over time, 11 communities including Khas, Gurung, Newar and Bhujel, are still awaiting recognition.

“We are not begging. We are demanding our rights. This is our ancestral right guaranteed under the Constitution,” he said.

He also informed that on December 12, 2025, the Sikkim government formed a high-level committee to examine the issue. A proposal was passed in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and forwarded to the Centre. Bista said that from Darjeeling as well, several representations have been submitted over the years and discussions are now in the final stage.

Addressing concerns that granting ST status could lead to an influx from Nepal, Bista dismissed the claims, saying border security is the responsibility of the Central Government and security forces. He added that the community is capable of protecting its land and identity.

Referring to recent incidents where some Sikkimese people were allegedly called foreigners, Bista said such remarks hurt sentiments. “We are pure Gorkhas. We are Swabhimani Gorkhas,” he said.

He urged the youth to preserve their language, culture and traditions, stating that identity and unity are key to securing the community’s future. Bista assured that he will continue to work for justice for the people of Sikkim, Darjeeling and the Dooars.