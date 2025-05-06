Residents of Sakyong-Pentong village in North Sikkim’s Dzongu constituency are grappling with a persistent problem - waterlogged roads every time it rains. The lack of a proper drainage system has left rainwater with nowhere to go, turning the village road into a water-filled stretch after even moderate showers. What may seem like a small infrastructural issue is significantly affecting daily life in the village, making movement difficult and raising concerns about hygiene and safety.

Ren Pemtok Lepcha, the Panchayat President of Lingzya Thulung Sakyong Pentong GPU, has spoken up for the people. He said that the villagers are simple people and they are not asking for anything big. They just want a proper drain beside the road so that the water does not stay there after rain.

“We are simple Lepcha people. We are innocent. But we are suffering. The roads are filled with water, and there is no drain. We are saying this again and again; we need to build a drain,” he said.

Many people in the village have said the same thing. The rainwater stays on the road, and vehicles cannot move properly. The roads become slippery and dangerous. Sometimes, people cannot go to the market or take children to school. Vehicles also get damaged. “We even have to take the car back to the garage because of the damage,” he said. “We are not asking for anything fancy. We just need a proper drain.”

The Panchayat says they have spoken to the department many times. They have also tried to talk to higher officials in the Sikkim government. At first, they got some hope. The government told them that they understood the problem and would try to solve it. But when it came to action, the small project got added to a bigger one.

“They clubbed our small project with bigger works. Then they said the amount is too big and it should be handled with big contractors or Sardars. So now we don’t know where our small village drain has gone in this big package,” said Ren Pemtok.

He also said that the department later told them that doing work for one small village is not allowed, as it is “half cultured.” This made the people very upset. They feel this rule is not fair. They say it is stopping their village from getting something as basic as a drain. “If you wait for a big tender, it might take years. Meanwhile, we are left with water and mud,” he said.

The road has not been fixed for a long time. People say there is no carpeting on the road. There is just mud, stones, and water. “There is no carpeting. There is no drain,” he said.

Now, the Panchayat is asking a bigger question. Why is no one taking responsibility? “Do we have to do everything on our own? Or will someone take responsibility?” asked Ren Pemtok.

This issue is not new. People say they have complained many times. But nothing changes. “I don’t even remember the last time this road was fixed properly,” said Ren Pemtok.