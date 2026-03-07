"We only did our duty as parents’: Mother of Sikkim’s UPSC achiever reflects on daughter’s journey

The success of Anniela Sherpa in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 has brought pride not only to her family but also to the people of Sikkim. However, for her mother Reena Rai, the moment the results were announced was one of quiet gratitude rather than celebration.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Reena Rai said her first reaction after seeing her daughter’s name on the list was simply to thank God. “When I heard the result and saw her name, the only words that came to my mind were ‘Thank God’. I felt very grateful. I believe it was God’s blessing and also the blessings of elders,” she said.

Despite the achievement, she insisted that the credit belongs entirely to her daughter. “Passing the UPSC examination is her achievement. Our duty as parents was only to educate our children and give them proper schooling. There is nothing very big that we did,” she added.

Reena Rai described their family as simple and said Anniela was raised without extraordinary facilities. However, she showed determination from a young age. According to her mother, Anniela had already decided during her school days, particularly while studying in Classes 10 and 11, that she wanted to prepare for the civil services.

After completing Class 12 in the science stream, Anniela continued her studies and began serious preparation for the UPSC examination while pursuing her graduation. “Once she decided something, she wanted to give her full effort,” her mother said.

The journey to success was not immediate. Reena Rai shared that this was Anniela’s *third attempt* at the examination. In her first attempt, she cleared the preliminary stage but could not reach the mains, largely during the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, when many students faced challenges due to lockdowns and limited access to coaching.

“In her second attempt she cleared the mains,” her mother said, adding that each attempt helped her learn and improve.

The family also faced financial difficulties while ensuring their daughter received a good education. “We struggled financially, but we still tried our best to provide her with proper schooling,” Reena Rai said. Despite the challenges, the family chose to send Anniela to a private school because they believed education was the most important investment.

There were moments of concern during the long preparation period. At one point, the family even suggested that she could consider other career options if the preparation became too difficult. However, Anniela remained determined. “She told us that she would keep trying until the end,” her mother recalled.

Reena Rai also emphasised the importance of reading habits in her daughter’s preparation. Since childhood, the family encouraged Anniela to read newspapers regularly, which helped develop her writing skills and understanding of current affairs. Even today, she continues the habit of reading and reviewing books.

Sharing advice for parents whose children are preparing for competitive exams, Reena Rai stressed the importance of emotional support. “Parents should always support their children strongly and never compare them with others,” she said, adding that excessive pressure can damage a child’s confidence.

For the family, Anniela’s success represents years of patience and dedication rather than a sudden breakthrough. “This achievement did not happen in one day,” Reena Rai said. “It is the result of three to four years of hard work.”

“The biggest celebration for us,” she added, “is simply the happiness of seeing our daughter achieve her dream.”