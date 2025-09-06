Wearing traditional dress once a week will keep culture alive: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday, September 6 emphasized the importance of safeguarding cultural identity while fostering unity among diverse communities of the state. Speaking at the state-level Indra Jatra celebrations in Kabrey, Namthang, the Chief Minister urged citizens to embrace their roots and highlighted the government’s efforts to preserve traditions, languages, and festivals.

Tamang reminded that the state government has already issued a notification encouraging people to wear their traditional attire at least once a week. “If not every day, then at least once a week ministers and people should wear their traditional dress. This will not only showcase our culture but also reflect unity before visitors and tourists,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the expense of traditional attire, Tamang noted, “Some argue that it is costly, but at the same time, they spend money on jeans and western clothes. This initiative is not about narrow-mindedness but about promoting and respecting our culture.”

The Chief Minister called on all communities to take ownership of cultural practices and avoid leaving everything to the government. “Criticism alone will not help. Every community, not just the Newars, must respect and celebrate its traditions while contributing to a united Sikkimese identity,” he stressed.

On Indra Jatra, Tamang observed that while it is historically a Newar festival, it has now evolved into a celebration for all of Sikkim. He announced that from 2026 onwards, the state will prepare to celebrate Indra Jatra at an international level, inviting guests from abroad to experience Sikkim’s cultural richness.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the Newar community’s historical role in Sikkim’s economy, particularly their legacy as Taksaris and businessmen. “Their contribution to trade and coin production has given them a respected place in Sikkim’s history. Our government will ensure these cultural legacies thrive for future generations,” he said.

Linking cultural promotion with governance, Tamang highlighted several ongoing welfare initiatives, including the construction of 11,000 sanctioned houses to be completed by 2027 and the continuation of the One Family, One Job scheme. He further mentioned that drivers without educational certificates have been granted three years to acquire them, reflecting a practical approach to social support.

Concluding his address, Tamang said, “Indra Jatra is more than a religious celebration. It symbolizes unity, cultural diversity, and communal harmony. With cooperation and responsibility, we can keep our cultural legacy alive for generations to come.”