The first ever Agniveer Recruitment Rally of North Bengal under the Agnipath Scheme of Indian Army concluded at Sevoke Road Military Station, Siliguri on December 6.

The rally which commenced on 29 Nov 2022 was organized by the Trishakti Corps in collaboration with civil administration of Jalpaiguri District and Army Recruiting Office, Siliguri.

The rally which was held after a gap of almost two years on account of COVID pandemic received an enthusiastic response from around more than two thousand youth from eight districts of North Bengal participating in the rally.

The rally saw long queues of young men braving the morning cold as they raced against the clock to clear the mandatory 1.6 KM run in five and a half minutes.

The Agnipath Scheme is a revolutionary and transformational Human Resources Management initiative of the Indian Army aimed at making it a future ready fighting force.

The candidates who cleared the screening during the rally will now appear for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) scheduled to be held at Sevoke Road Military Station in January 2023, following which they will be despatched to their respective Training Centres and enrolled into the Indian Army.