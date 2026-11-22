West Bengal Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh on November 21 called for stronger tourism cooperation between West Bengal and Sikkim, including improved connectivity, seamless movement of tourist vehicles and joint tourism circuits, as he inaugurated the first edition of the two-day Sikkim Travel and Tourism Fair 2026 at Ridge Park in Gangtok.

Earlier in the day, Ghosh called on Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang at his official residence in Gangtok, where the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, governance and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two states.

In a social media post, Tamang described the meeting as “fruitful and engaging”, saying they exchanged views and experiences on issues concerning the people and the development of the region. He expressed hope for continued dialogue and greater collaboration between the two states.

Attending the tourism fair as chief guest, Ghosh said West Bengal and Sikkim should work together to tap the region’s tourism potential and promote integrated tourism across eastern and northeastern India. He stressed the need for better connectivity, smoother movement of tourist vehicles across state borders and data sharing to understand tourist preferences and facilitate organised tourism development.

He also proposed exploring tourism opportunities with neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan and announced plans to organise a Look East Summit in January 2027, bringing together West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha to explore collaborative tourism initiatives.

Highlighting tourism as a major source of revenue and employment, Ghosh urged stakeholders from the hospitality, transport, skill development and travel sectors to contribute to the industry's growth. He said the West Bengal Tourism Department would participate in tourism fairs across the country and internationally to showcase the state's attractions.

Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia said the fair would serve as a platform for tourism stakeholders from India and neighbouring countries to forge partnerships, explore business opportunities and strengthen cooperation. He said the event would help enhance Sikkim's visibility in domestic and international tourism markets while enabling local operators to develop new tourism products.

Bhutia said the state government, under Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, had prioritised tourism through infrastructure development, destination diversification, community participation, skill enhancement and digitalisation.

He highlighted Sikkim's adventure tourism potential, including trekking, mountaineering, mountain biking, paragliding, river rafting and cycling, alongside initiatives such as the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest, Sikkim Riders Meet and North East Riders Meet.

The state is also promoting rural tourism, homestays, heritage walks, village trails, spiritual tourism and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism to diversify its offerings and position Sikkim as an all-season destination.

Calling tourism a people-driven industry, Bhutia stressed the importance of professionalism, quality standards and fair business practices, while urging greater private sector and community participation to ensure economic development, employment generation and community empowerment.

The fair, organised by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department in collaboration with Panda Event Management, features 45 stalls representing hotels, tour operators, logistics, aviation, agriculture and tourism boards from India, Nepal and Bhutan. More than 100 buyers from India and neighbouring countries are participating in the business-to-business segment.

The inaugural programme also saw the unveiling of the theme and venue for the second edition of the fair, scheduled to be held in Soreng district next year under the theme “Engage, Exchange and Expand.” The programme was followed by B2B and B2C meetings.

The event will continue till November 22.

Ghosh later visited the Orchidarium at the Swarna Jayanti Maitreya Manjari Complex, which showcases rare and indigenous orchid species of Sikkim and highlights the state's biodiversity conservation and eco-tourism initiatives.

The event was attended by tourism officials and stakeholders from Sikkim, West Bengal, Bhutan and other parts of the country.