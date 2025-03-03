The third edition of 'The Great Himalayan Exploration', a unique motorcycling expedition dedicated to preserving and documenting the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of the Indian Himalayan region will focus on Sikkim’s rich cultural traditions, with two groups of motorcyclists set to explore and document ten unique practices across the state.

The initiative, a part of UNESCO’s effort to highlight living traditions which are vital to maintaining the cultural fabric of communities in the Himalayas and are usually expressed through oral traditions, performing arts, rituals, and traditional craftsmanship.

The two groups of riders will journey through different routes in Sikkim, engaging with local artisans, healers, and communities to learn about the region's rich cultural heritage. They will document various traditions, including:

- Bhumchu Festival

A sacred annual ceremony at Tashiding Monastery where monks open a sealed pot of holy water to predict Sikkim’s fortunes for the year. The festival draws devotees from across the region, seeking blessings and witnessing this ancient divination ritual.

- Lepcha Healing Practices & Bhumthings

The Lepcha community’s traditional healers, Bhumthings and Muns, use medicinal plants and spiritual rituals to treat ailments. Their holistic healing system blends herbal remedies with chants and ceremonies to restore physical and spiritual well-being.

- Cardamom Cultivation

Sikkim is India’s largest producer of large cardamom, a key cash crop grown in high-altitude organic farms. Traditional farming techniques, combined with sustainable practices, help preserve this spice’s vital role in local agriculture and trade.

- Lepcha Weaving



A centuries-old craft practiced by Lepcha women using back-strap looms to create intricate, multicolored fabrics. Originally woven with nettle fibers, modern textiles blend cotton and wool, keeping this heritage alive in Sikkim’s cultural landscape.

- Churpi Cheese Making



A Himalayan culinary staple, chhurpi is a yak or cow-milk cheese made in both soft and hard varieties. The hard form, known as one of the world’s toughest cheeses, is a staple in the local diet and reflects the resourcefulness of Himalayan culinary traditions.

- Sikkimese Mask Making



A revered art form where artisans carve and paint masks depicting deities and mythological figures. Used in monastic Cham dances and rituals, these masks symbolize Sikkim’s deep-rooted Buddhist traditions and spiritual heritage.

- Bhumthing Prayers for Kanchenjunga

The Lepcha people honor Mount Kanchenjunga as a sacred guardian through rituals led by shamans. These prayers, offerings, and dances reaffirm their deep spiritual bond with the mountain and its protective deities.

- Dzumsa System of Governance



A unique self-governing system in Lachen and Lachung where village elders, led by a Pipon, oversee administrative and judicial matters. Rooted in communal decision-making, the system ensures the preservation of local customs and harmony.

- Yak Grazing & Nomadic Herders



The Dokpas, or yak herders, follow seasonal migration patterns, moving their herds across alpine meadows. This traditional practice sustains their livelihood while maintaining the fragile ecological balance of North Sikkim’s high-altitude pastures.

- Butter Sculptures in Buddhist Rituals



Monks craft intricate butter sculptures, or Tormas, for religious ceremonies, symbolizing impermanence and devotion. These delicate, artistic creations play a central role in Tibetan Buddhist prayers and monastery rituals.