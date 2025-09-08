Woman found dead in Sikkim flat, partner detained for questioning

Police have launched a murder investigation after discovering the body of Hema Devi Chettri in a rented apartment in Sikkim's Green Dale area on September 8.

Officers from Sadar Police Station found Chettri unconscious during a routine patrol at 6:30 am in the Tadong neighbourhood. Despite attempts to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zayed Ansari, who was present in the flat when police arrived, has been detained for questioning. The couple had been renting the property together in the quiet residential area.

Police sources confirmed they are investigating multiple possibilities, including potential foul play in connection with Chettri's death. The woman, originally from Lingdok, was discovered under circumstances that authorities have described as mysterious.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing as officers examine evidence collected from the scene.

The incident occurs amid rising crime statistics across Sikkim. Recent police data shows criminal cases have increased significantly, with June 2024 recording 60 total registered cases, including 32 BNS cases, 1 IPC case, and 27 cases under Local & Special Acts. This represents an increase from 40 cases recorded in May, when 29 BNS cases and 11 Non-IPC cases were reported.

The previous year's data from May 2024 showed 74 total cases, indicating fluctuating but generally elevated crime levels across the state.

Ansari remains in police custody as the investigation continues. Authorities have not yet released details about the timeline of events leading to the discovery.