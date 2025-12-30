Woman killed in alleged attack by boyfriend in Gangtok; accused taken into custody

A 22-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend in Sikkim’s Gangtok district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday at Marchak under the Ranipool police station area. The woman, a resident of Dzongu in North Sikkim, had reportedly taken her boyfriend to a relative’s house. During their stay, an altercation broke out between the two.

In the course of the argument, the man, who also hails from Dzongu, allegedly picked up a sharp object and attacked the woman, causing critical injuries. She was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries on the way, a police officer said.

The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered in connection with the incident. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the attack.

The incident has once again raised concerns over crimes against women and domestic violence, prompting calls for swift justice and stronger preventive measures.