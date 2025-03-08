Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang underscored the significance of women’s empowerment and gender equality while addressing the State-Level International Women’s Day celebrations. Extending his greetings to the women of Sikkim, he emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering their welfare and progress.

“This year, we are celebrating International Women’s Day on an unprecedented scale in Sikkim. While we have always honored and recognized women, today’s focus is also on how women can unite and contribute to the state’s development,” Tamang stated.

The Chief Minister stressed that a man’s success is often attributed to the support of women in his life and called for a change in societal perception towards women. He highlighted how women, who were previously underrepresented in certain fields, are now serving in the armed forces, driving vehicles, and holding leadership positions.

"Even the highest office in the country is held by a woman today – President Droupadi Murmu," he remarked.

He also pointed out the prevailing societal bias, where men’s achievements are widely celebrated, while women’s contributions often go unrecognized. “If a man stands alone on the road at night, he is called brave. If a woman does the same, she is judged. This mindset must change,” he asserted.

Government Initiatives for Women’s Welfare

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government has implemented several schemes to empower women and improve their socio-economic conditions:

Financial Assistance for Mothers: The government deposits ₹40,000 into the accounts of 32,000 mothers, a higher amount compared to other states. Mothers can also receive financial aid of up to ₹3 lakh.

Bahini Scheme: To promote menstrual hygiene and school attendance, free sanitary napkins are provided in all schools.

Aam Sahyog Yojana: Four free LPG cylinders (worth ₹4,400) are provided annually to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Sishu Samriddhi Yojana & Mero Rukh Mero Santati: A unique environmental conservation program where 108 saplings are planted for every child born in Sikkim. Additionally, a fixed deposit of ₹10,800 is given for 18 years to promote sustainable growth.

Mero Bato, Mero Bot: A community-driven tree plantation initiative by the Forest Department.

Widow Pension Scheme: The waiting period for widow pensions has been reduced from 20 years to 21 years, benefiting many single mothers and widows.

Tamang highlighted the government’s push for women's participation in economic activities, particularly in government tenders.

“In the past, female contractors were rare. Now, women can bid for projects up to ₹10 crore without requiring a Tender Deposit Receipt (TDR). Moreover, 50% of tenders are reserved for women,” he announced.

Concluding his speech, Tamang reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a more inclusive society. “On International Women’s Day, let us change our mindset and support women in every sphere of life,” he said.