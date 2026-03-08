Women’s Day: Sikkim Governor, CM highlight women’s role in society

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on March 8 extended greetings on International Women’s Day and recalled the dedication and contributions of women to society.

Om Prakash Mathur and Prem Singh Tamang said women in Sikkim are playing a leading role in various fields, including education, politics, society and the economy.

In a social media message, Mathur said the women of the Himalayan state have become inspirations for leadership, innovation and social change, adding that mothers and sisters remain the cornerstone of the state’s progress.

He also noted that the state has provided 50 per cent reservation for women at the panchayat level to enhance their participation in rural development, describing it as a matter of pride that women in Sikkim are emerging as icons of self-reliance and social transformation.

Tamang said the day celebrates the courage, determination and achievements of women who continue to inspire society. He added that women in the state have played a vital role in strengthening communities and contributing significantly in fields such as governance, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, agriculture and social service.