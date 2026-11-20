A World Bank team is visiting villages in North Sikkim's Dzongu region to review a programme aimed at improving livelihood opportunities, particularly for women and youth, officials said on November 20.

The three-day visit to Lum and Hee Gyathang villages, which began on Thursday, is part of the mid-term review of Sikkim INSPIRES (Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Reviving Economies), a World Bank-supported programme promoting entrepreneurship, skill development and sustainable livelihoods in the state.

The delegation includes World Bank Task Team Leader Verena Phipp and Sikkim INSPIRES Programme Director Rohini Pradhan. The team received a traditional welcome in Lum village before interacting with panchayat members and local residents.

The delegation also met Tshering Gyatso, popularly known as the 'Millet Man', to learn about traditional food, wellness practices and medicinal plants. It also interacted with Bongthings, the traditional shamans of the Lepcha community, to understand their cultural practices and indigenous knowledge systems.

Local officials briefed the team on ecotourism initiatives and trekking trails being developed under the programme, particularly the Lum-Sakyong route, which takes visitors through Dzongu's varied landscapes, from its lower reaches to high-altitude mountain terrain.

The interactions are expected to help identify local needs and develop income-generating opportunities while protecting the region's fragile environment and cultural heritage, officials said.

The programme seeks to promote responsible tourism by involving local communities in tourism activities and conservation efforts, while ensuring they benefit directly from Dzongu's natural and cultural resources.