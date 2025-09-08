Sikkim’s Yangang honoured as ‘Best Upcoming Destination’ at tourism event

Sikkim's Yangang has been conferred with the prestigious “Best Upcoming Destination” award by MIcE Affairs Magazine at its annual event held recently in Gurugram. The honour has placed the small but promising destination of South Sikkim firmly on India’s growing tourism map, highlighting its potential as a hub for sustainable travel, culture, and community-driven hospitality.

The recognition comes on the heels of the visit made last year by a team of delegates from MIcE Affairs Magazine, who were hosted with great warmth and hospitality by Robin Basnet, a local tourism stakeholder and passionate tourism activist. Their positive experience in Yangang played a key role in showcasing the area’s unique charm and cultural richness to a national audience.

The award was formally received by Government officials on behalf of Yangang in Gurugram. Later, in an intimate and celebratory gathering at the Yangang Tourism Development Committee (YTDC) Office, Yangang Bazaar, the award was ceremonially handed over to the YTDC by Raj Kumari Thapa, Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly and Area MLA, along with Bikash Basnet, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister. Their presence added both dignity and encouragement to the occasion.

The event in Yangang was further graced by Denkila Bhutia, OSD to HMLA, Shri Robin Basnet, YTDC members, and local tourism stakeholders. During the gathering, souvenirs crafted by participants of the recently held souvenir-making workshop were presented to Raj Kumari Thapa and Shri Bikash Basnet by YTDC members and workshop participants. This symbolic gesture highlighted the importance of local craftsmanship and its role in strengthening Yangang’s cultural identity and tourism profile.

Adding to the celebrations, a Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Bikash Basnet by the YTDC as a token of gratitude for his continuous support and guidance, especially during the International Youth Conclave for Tourism Development held in April 2025. This conclave, which brought together youth and experts in the tourism sector, has been credited with inspiring greater participation and awareness about tourism-driven growth in the constituency.