Young man killed in accidental firing during wild boar hunt in Sikkim's Pakyong district

A tragic hunting mishap in Upper Bering under Pakyong district, Sikkim claimed the life of a young man after an accidental gunshot on Friday, November 29. The incident took place near Richu Khola, where the victim, believed to be between 25 and 27 years old, was fatally struck in the chest by a bullet fired from a locally made Khadwa firearm. He died instantly at the scene.



According to police, the youth was accompanied by another hunter, aged 31, when the weapon allegedly discharged unintentionally during the wild boar hunt. The survivor immediately alerted Pakyong Police Station, following which a team rushed to the site and seized the improvised gun.



The accused companion has been arrested and charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023—relating to punishment for murder. However, initial findings point toward accidental firing caused by mishandling of the illegal firearm.



Police have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting, including whether negligence or violation of arms-related laws contributed to the fatal incident.