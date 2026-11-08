Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 8 paid homage to fallen soldiers at a war memorial in Sherathang, near Nathu La in Sikkim, and praised the courage and sacrifices of armed forces personnel guarding the India-China border.

Addressing Army personnel stationed at the high-altitude border location, Singh said war memorials serve as lasting tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and would continue to inspire generations of Indians.

Lauding the dedication of security personnel serving under difficult and challenging conditions, the Defence Minister said the country could celebrate Diwali peacefully because of the armed forces personnel guarding its frontiers.

He also paid tribute to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, acknowledging their sacrifices and assuring them that the nation would always remember their contribution.

"India stands with you for the contribution you have made," Singh said while addressing the bereaved families.

Describing Diwali as a festival that brings families together, he noted that soldiers often remain away from their loved ones and set aside personal emotions to fulfil their responsibilities towards the country.

During the visit, Singh interacted with Army personnel and distributed sweets and gifts among them.

"Your service to the nation will never be forgotten. Every generation of Indians will remember your sacrifice," he told the soldiers, adding that the country would remain indebted to them.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and senior Army officers accompanied the Defence Minister during the visit.

Singh later visited the Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir, a shrine dedicated to Indian Army soldier Harbhajan Singh in eastern Sikkim.