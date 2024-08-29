The Sikkim police on August 29 arrested a youth in connection to a disturbing molestation video of an elderly woman that went viral on social media.

A 61-year-old deaf and mute woman became the victim of an appalling act, allegedly perpetrated by a local youth. The incident, which took place on August 26, 2024, involved the molestation of the elderly woman, an act that was not only recorded on video but also shared across social media platforms, intensifying the community's outrage.

The video, which depicts the woman being inappropriately touched, was captured by a juvenile using a mobile phone belonging to another minor. The recording was later uploaded to Instagram by 19-year-old Sagar Thapa, sparking widespread condemnation and a swift response from local authorities.

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The incident came to light following a formal complaint lodged on August 28, 2024, which led to the registration of Jorethang PS Case FIR No. 28 of 2024. The charges include violations under various sections, notably the BNS Act of 2023 and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act of 2000, reflecting the severity of the crimes committed.

In response, the Jorethang Police, under the leadership of PI Bishan Rai, initiated a thorough investigation into the case. As a result, Sagar Thapa has been arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the three juveniles involved in this heinous act.