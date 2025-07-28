Youth of Sikkim can shine globally: Sharda Tamang Golay at state boxing championship

As the 19th Sub-Junior and 20th Junior Sikkim State Boxing Championship 2025 entered its second day, the Reshithang Sports Complex reverberated with energy and applause, amplified further by the presence of Sharda Tamang Golay, spouse of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who graced the opening ceremony of the second half as chief guest.

Addressing a spirited audience of athletes, officials, and spectators, Mrs. Golay lauded the dedication of young boxers, highlighting their immense potential. “Sikkim’s youth have the talent and potential to make a mark far beyond our borders,” she remarked, calling upon the participants to stay disciplined and committed in their sporting journey. She underscored the transformative power of sports in shaping both character and future prospects.

The championship, organized by the Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA), commenced on July 26 and runs for three days, drawing enthusiastic participation from all districts. The tournament has become a vibrant showcase of Sikkim’s budding boxing talent and a celebration of grassroots athleticism.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Yanchen Doma Tamang, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs; Pravaker Golay Tamang, Chief Coordinator of Jun Prokosta Kalyan; Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor of the Gangtok Municipal Corporation; and Rinzing W. Bhutia, Chairperson of the State Sports Development Board.

Welcoming the guests, SABA President and Arjuna Awardee Jas Lal Pradhan, along with Dronacharya Awardee Sandhya Gurung, expressed gratitude to the state government for its ongoing commitment to youth and sports development. “Championships like these are vital for talent discovery and instilling life values like discipline and self-belief in our youth,” Pradhan stated.

The Reshithang Sports Complex has transformed into a vibrant hub of youth empowerment and sporting excellence as young boxers compete for state-level glory and future opportunities.