Sikkim’s Chief Information Commissioner adopts Ghoral to support wildlife conservation

Former Sikkim Forest and Environment Department officer and current Chief Information Commissioner Y.P. Gurung has adopted a Ghoral at the Himalayan Zoological Park. Gurung, who served over 35 years in the department before retiring in 2021, said the adoption reflects his continued commitment to wildlife and conservation. The Ghoral, a mountain goat-like species vital to the local ecosystem, also holds cultural significance in Tamang folklore.

The adoption was made through the “My Child From Wild” programme, a community-focused initiative that encourages people to connect with, adopt, and conserve wildlife. This program helps spread awareness about nature and involves youth in conservation work.

Gurung’s story is deeply rooted in the traditions of his family and community. He hails from a family of herders. For the Gurung community, herding is more than just a job; it is a way of life that connects them to their culture and land. He often speaks with pride about his grandfather, Sardar Ran Bahadur Gurung, who was a key figure in West Sikkim many years ago.

Sardar Ran Bahadur was not just a herder but also the only contractor in West Sikkim in his time. He generously donated a large piece of land in 1938 to establish the Sardar Ran Bahadur Gurung Kaluk Senior Secondary School. At that time, there was little money to run the school. The local community worked hard to support the school, including paying teachers' salaries and giving them small plots of land to farm. This spirit of community support kept the school alive and growing.

Besides the school, Sardar Ran Bahadur also developed the Kaluk Bazaar, a market that remains important to the people today.

In 1933, a strong earthquake hit nearby Nepal, causing damage to the Dubdi Monastery in Sikkim. The royal palace trusted Sardar Ran Bahadur to repair this important monastery. His family continues to feel a close connection to this monastery even today. He also started a Sanskrit school in Bermoik, showing his commitment to education and culture.

Like his father, who donated more land to the Kaluk School, Gurung has given back to his community by building a gallery for the school’s playground.