Heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore seized near Silchar; two Manipur residents arrested

In a significant anti-narcotics operation, police seized suspected heroin valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore in the black market and apprehended two individuals near the Ramnagar bypass under the jurisdiction of Silchar Police Station in Assam’s Cachar district.

According to official sources, the operation was conducted at around 11:20 PM on April 13, 2026, based on reliable intelligence regarding the smuggling of narcotic substances. Acting on the information, a police team intercepted an ECO van travelling from Churachandpur in Manipur towards Silchar.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers recovered 24 soap cases containing suspected heroin with a net weight of 290 grams. The contraband was seized in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In addition, two mobile handsets were recovered from the possession of the accused. The substance tested positive for heroin using a drug detection kit.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thangboi, son of Kamneu, and Tongsat Singson, son of Thangtinlal Singson. Both are residents of Khongjang in Thanlon district of Churachandpur, Manipur.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further legal action is being initiated. Authorities are also investigating the case to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment, as well as to uncover any larger drug trafficking network involved.

The successful operation underscores the continued vigilance of law enforcement agencies in curbing inter-state drug trafficking in the Northeast region.