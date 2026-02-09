Silchar–Sairang passenger train to be flagged off on February 9, linking Barak Valley with Aizawl

In a significant boost to rail connectivity in the North-East, a new passenger train service between Silchar in Assam and Sairang in Mizoram will be flagged off on February 9, 2026, providing the Barak Valley with its first direct rail link to Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram.

The development follows sustained efforts by Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, who had repeatedly urged the Union Ministry of Railways to fast-track long-pending connectivity projects vital for the region’s socio-economic growth. Responding to these representations, the North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has confirmed the launch of the Silchar–Sairang passenger service, describing it as a landmark step towards regional integration.

According to an official communication issued by Samir Lohani, Divisional Railway Manager of the Lumding Division, the flag-off ceremony will be held at Sairang Railway Station at 12 noon on February 9.

The occasion will also mark the inauguration of newly introduced blended hospitality services at Guwahati Railway Station, including sleeping pods, a modern air-conditioned lounge and a multi-cuisine restaurant aimed at enhancing passenger comfort.

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has consented to participate in the programme via video conference, underlining the national importance attached to the project.

The Silchar–Sairang rail link is expected to significantly improve inter-state connectivity, facilitate trade and tourism, and strengthen people-to-people ties between Assam and Mizoram. For the Barak Valley, long regarded as a crucial yet under-served gateway to the North-East, the new service is being viewed as a transformative milestone.