12 footballers from the Northeast region have earned coveted spots among India's initial 26-probable roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. Head coach Igor Stimac unveiled this first batch of probables.

Among the selected players is Parthib Sundar Gogoi, from Assam, who joins a stellar lineup including Lalchungnunga, Edmund Lalrindika, and Isak Vanlalruatfela from Mizoram. The contingent from Manipur comprises Roshan Singh Naorem, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Suresh Singh Wangjam, David Lalhlansanga, and Jerry Lalrinzuala, showcasing the depth of talent from the northeastern states.

The Bhubaneswar camp, set to commence on May 10, will serve as the training ground for these probables ahead of their matches against Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 and Qatar in Doha on June 11. With India currently holding the second spot in Group A and aiming for qualification to Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the stakes are high as they also eye a spot in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The probables list features a mix of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards, highlighting the strategic depth and versatility of the squad.

The first list of 26 probable players for the Bhubaneswar camp has been released, featuring an assortment of positions including goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. The goalkeepers are Amrinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The defenders include Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga from Mizoram, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, and Roshan Singh Naorem from Manipur.

The midfielders comprise Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika from Mizoram, Imran Khan from Manipur, Isak Vanlalruatfela from Mizoram, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam from Manipur, Mahesh Singh Naorem from Manipur, Mohammad Yasir from Manipur, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam from Manipur, and Vibin Mohanan.

The forwards are David Lalhlansanga from Manipur, Jithin Madathil Subran, Jerry Lalrinzuala from Mizoram, Parthib Sundar Gogoi from Assam, Rahim Ali, and Sunil Chhetri.