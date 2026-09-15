13 years after last race, India begins fresh push for Formula One return

The government has set up a task force under NITI Aayog to examine the feasibility of bringing Formula One back to India and to develop a broader roadmap for the country's motorsport sector.

The task force will assess the challenges facing motorsports in India, including taxation-related issues, infrastructure gaps and operational requirements. It will also examine the potential economic, tourism, investment and international benefits of hosting major motorsport events.

A key focus will be the development of a comprehensive policy framework for motorsports, along with possible Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models that could support the sector's long-term growth.

The task force for the Formula One Grand Prix feasibility assessment is chaired by Yugal Kishore Joshi, Programme Director (YAS) at NITI Aayog. Its members include Kunal, Joint Secretary, Department of Sports; Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; representatives from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT); officials from the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra governments; representatives of Buddh International Circuit (BIC) and Madras International Circuit (MIC); and the President or Secretary General of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

The panel will also include a technical expert nominated by FMSCI and may bring in additional members depending on the requirements of the assessment.

The move comes amid renewed interest in bringing Formula One back to the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, which hosted India's only Formula One races between 2011 and 2013.

The inaugural Indian Grand Prix was held on October 30, 2011, as the 17th round of that year's Formula One season. Red Bull Racing's Sebastian Vettel won the first race and went on to win all three editions held at the circuit.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier visited the Buddh International Circuit, adding to speculation over efforts to revive the Indian Grand Prix.

India also hosted a round of the MotoGP championship at the same circuit in September 2023. However, the event has not returned to the country since.

The latest government initiative could now provide a structured framework to examine whether India can once again become a host for top-level international motorsport, while also building a sustainable ecosystem around the sport.