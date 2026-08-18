News Sport 18 years of Virat Kohli: From a teenager in Dambulla to the king of the chase

18 years of Virat Kohli: From a teenager in Dambulla to the king of the chase

The August afternoon in Dambulla back in 2008 felt routine to everyone except the teenager stepping onto the field with a pristine cap tucked into his hands. Eighteen years later, that teenager has defined an era of international cricket.

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