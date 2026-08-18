18 years of Virat Kohli: From a teenager in Dambulla to the king of the chase
The August afternoon in Dambulla back in 2008 felt routine to everyone except the teenager stepping onto the field with a pristine cap tucked into his hands. Eighteen years later, that teenager has defined an era of international cricket.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- His 183 against Pakistan set up India's then highest successful ODI chase
- The Hobart 133 demolished Sri Lanka and secured a finals berth
- Twin Adelaide hundreds in 2014 announced his intent as stand-in captain
The August afternoon in Dambulla back in 2008 felt routine to everyone except the teenager stepping onto the field with a pristine cap tucked into his hands. Eighteen years later, that teenager has defined an era of international cricket. Across every condition, format, and high-pressure scenario imaginable, Virat Kohli transformed run-chases into masterclasses and red-ball tests into battles of personal grit.
Here is the story of his 18 iconic knocks that forged a legend across all formats:
- 183 vs Pakistan, Dhaka, 2012 | ODI
Chasing 330 in an Asia Cup match, a 23-year-old Kohli anchored India's highest successful ODI run chase at the time. Facing an attack led by Saeed Ajmal and Umar Gul, his 148 ball masterclass announced him as a force in white ball chases.
- 133 vs Sri Lanka, Hobart, 2012 | ODI
India needed 321 in under 40 overs to qualify for the Commonwealth Bank Series final. Kohli took apart Lasith Malinga's bowling, scoring 24 runs in one over, and reached his century off just 76 balls to pull off a remarkable win.
- 119 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2013 | Test
On a bouncy Wanderers pitch, Kohli showed his red ball credentials against Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander. His disciplined innings established him as a serious Test batter.
- 72 vs South Africa, Dhaka, 2014 | T20 World Cup semifinal
Chasing 173 for a place in the final, Kohli controlled the tempo on a slow pitch. His unbeaten 72 off 44 balls guided India to victory with five balls to spare.
- 115 & 141 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2014 | Test
In his first Test as stand in captain, Kohli scored centuries in both innings. His 141 in the second innings showed his attacking intent as India pushed for a win rather than settling for a draw.
- 82 vs Australia, Mohali, 2016 | T20 World Cup
With India needing 161 on a tricky surface, Kohli produced an 82 off 51 balls in a high-pressure chase. His running between the wickets and ability to find gaps kept India in control.
- 89 vs West Indies, Mumbai, 2016 | T20 World Cup semifinal
With India's top order struggling to accelerate, Kohli held the innings together at the Wankhede. His 89 off 47 balls kept India competitive in a high scoring semifinal.
- 235 vs England, Mumbai, 2016 | Test
Kohli batted for nearly eight hours at the Wankhede, scoring his highest Test double century at the time. His marathon innings helped India cross 600 and secure an innings victory.
- 153 vs South Africa, Centurion, 2018 | Test
On a fast pitch offering pace and variable bounce, Kohli scored 153 out of India's 307. With the rest of the batting lineup struggling, he stood out against Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.
- 149 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018 | Test
Four years after a difficult England tour, Kohli returned to Edgbaston and scored 149 after India were reduced to 54/2. He kept India in the contest against James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
- 123 vs Australia, Perth, 2018 | Test
On a green Optus Stadium pitch offering seam movement, Kohli produced a disciplined Test innings against Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, combining solid defence with attacking strokes.
- 122 vs Afghanistan, Dubai, 2022 | Asia Cup T20I
Kohli ended his 1,020 days wait for an international century with his maiden T20I hundred. Opening the innings, he scored 122 off 61 balls in a return to his best form.
- 82 vs Pakistan, Melbourne, 2022 | T20 World Cup
India were reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the MCG before Kohli produced one of the great T20 World Cup chases. His unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, including a memorable straight lofted drive for six off Haris Rauf, sealed a famous win.
- 186 vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2023 | Test
Kohli ended a long wait for a Test century with a marathon innings in Ahmedabad. He batted for more than eight hours in the heat, producing a patient 186 that underlined his endurance in the longest format.
- 117 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2023 | ODI World Cup semifinal
In a World Cup semifinal at Wankhede, Kohli scored his 50th ODI century and moved past Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds.
- 76 vs South Africa, Barbados, 2024 | T20 World Cup final
After India slipped to 34/3 in the final, Kohli changed gears to anchor the innings before accelerating late. His 76 helped India post a winning total and earned him Player of the Match honors as India lifted the T20 World Cup.
- 100 vs Australia, Nagpur, 2013 | ODI
Chasing 351, Kohli attacked from the outset and reached his century off 52 balls. His aggressive innings made him the first Indian to score an ODI hundred at that pace.
- 116 vs Australia, Adelaide, 2012 | Test
On a difficult tour where India were eventually whitewashed 4-0, a 23-year-old Kohli produced his maiden Test century in Adelaide. Against Ben Hilfenhaus and Peter Siddle, the innings offered an early glimpse of the resilience that would become a defining part of his Test career.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today