FIFA released its 16 venue selections for the 2026 World Cup on June 16, which will be staged for the first time in three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico will collaborate to organise the event, which will include more teams (48) and matches (80) than ever before.

"This part of the world doesn't realize what will happen here in 2026," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a press conference after the selection of the venues.

"These three countries will be upside down and flipped back again. The world will be invading Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and they will be invaded by a big wave of joy and happiness because that's what football is about". he added.

The world governing body announced its final decisions at an event held at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with 16 stadiums chosen: 11 in the United States, three in Mexico, and two or two in Canada.

On the shortlist for selection, there were 22 host cities and 23 total venues (two in LA), but only 16 were chosen.

The 16 cities were unveiled in order of region, starting with the cities in the west, then the cities in the middle region, and finally the five cities in the east.

A total of 60 matches will be contested in the United States, with ten matches in each Mexico and Canada.

The amount of matches and stages that each stadium will hold have yet to be revealed and were not included in the venue selection announcement. However, FIFA officials stated after the event that when it comes to the World Cup final, capacity will be "first and foremost" among the factors considered.

Following is the list of Announced host cities;

USA

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco/Bay Area

Seattle

Canada

Toronto

Vancouver

Mexico