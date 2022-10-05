India U-17 National Women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby on October 5 named a 21-member Indian squad for the FIFA U-17 women's World Cup which will commence on October 11.

Hosts India has been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Morocco, and Brazil and they will lock horns with the USA on October 11, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17 respectively, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

''Since they (India) have never played World Cup before, it's a new situation for everyone. This is a different ball game altogether,'' Dennerby said.

He further added that it’s a unique chance to show everyone that we have prepared well and will not allow anyone to run over us.

Notably, the prestigious tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar, Margao in Goa, and Navi Mumbai from October 11-30.

The Kalinga Stadium will host three pool matches for India.

“Everything is held back behind when you are on the field. You just have to focus on the game. That’s what the girls need to do,'' he added.

Commenting on the performance Dennerby said, “The performance is key for us. I hope that the girls will play with confidence and I believe the girls are not much nervous''.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey