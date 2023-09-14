Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on September 14 released a revised list of the contingent for the upcoming 19th Asian Games.

The new updated list has added a total of 22 new athletes to the existing list and made changes for 25 members in the contingent ( Athletes/coaches or support staff).

Further, the list has now added the sport of Modern Pentathlon, thus increasing India's participation to a total of 39 sporting disciplines at the multisport event.

The total contingent list for India now stands at 921 including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff.