22 new athletes added to the updated contingent list for the 19th Asian Games
The new updated list has added a total of 22 new athletes to the existing list and made changes for 25 members in the contingent ( Athletes/coaches or support staff).
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22 new athletes added to the updated contingent list for the 19th Asian Games
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on September 14 released a revised list of the contingent for the upcoming 19th Asian Games.
The new updated list has added a total of 22 new athletes to the existing list and made changes for 25 members in the contingent ( Athletes/coaches or support staff).
Further, the list has now added the sport of Modern Pentathlon, thus increasing India's participation to a total of 39 sporting disciplines at the multisport event.
The total contingent list for India now stands at 921 including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff.
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