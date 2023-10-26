Indian weightlifter Popy Hazarika bagged gold in the women's 59kg event at the 37th National Games on October 26.

Earlier in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023, Popy Hazarika won a gold medal in the women’s 59kg category.

Earlier this month, Assam took the first gold medal at the 37th National Games as their badminton women's team defeated Maharashtra to clinch the team title on October 21.



Also Read: National Games: Assam wins gold in women’s team badminton event

Assam women's team consisting of Ashmita Chaliha, Isharani Baruah, Mayuri Barman, Manali Bora, and Maini Boruah remained unbeaten in the group stage.

They beat West Bengal 4-1 and Andhra Pradesh 3-2 to book their spot in the final.

Assam faced a strong team of Maharashtra in the final who also topped their group with two dominating 5-0 wins over Punjab and Goa women's teams.