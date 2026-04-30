39 years of the ‘Hitman’: A legacy etched in gold and blue

Happy Birthday to the ‘Hitman’! As Rohit Sharma turns 39 today (April 30, 2026), he stands as one of the most accomplished and influential cricketers of his generation, with a career defined by big scores, calm leadership and consistency at the highest level. From the lanes of Borivali to the global stage, his journey reflects a steady rise built on timing, discipline and match-winning impact.

Here is a closer look at the key milestones that define Rohit Gurunath Sharma’s journey.



The national honour: Padma Shri 2026

The year 2026 began with one of the highest recognitions in Indian sport. In January, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on Rohit Sharma, acknowledging his contribution to cricket and his influence on a generation of players. The honour adds to his earlier awards, including the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2020, placing him among the most decorated cricketers in the country.



The king of Mumbai: 6,000 MI runs

Weeks before turning 39, Rohit added another landmark in the IPL. During the 2026 season, he became the first player to score 6,000 runs for Mumbai Indians, a reflection of both longevity and consistency in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. He reached the milestone against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium; a venue closely linked with his IPL journey.

With five IPL titles as captain in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, Rohit built one of the most successful eras in the tournament’s history. His calm leadership and match awareness often made the difference in tight situations, establishing him as the central figure in Mumbai Indians’ dominance over the years.



The international titan: World Cup glory

Rohit’s time as captain is defined by ending India’s wait for major ICC trophies, bringing stability and clarity to the team in high-pressure tournaments.



T20 World Cup winner (2024)

He led India to the title in the West Indies, finishing his T20I career on a high and stepping away from the format after achieving one of its biggest honours.



Champions Trophy winner (2025)

He followed it up by guiding India to the ICC Champions Trophy title, reinforcing his credentials as a captain who delivers in global events.



Double World Cup winner

Rohit is the only Indian cricketer to be part of two T20 World Cup-winning teams—first in 2007 as a young player and then in 2024 as captain, marking a rare full-circle journey in international cricket.



The record-breaker: Stat impact

Rohit’s career stands out for its combination of big scores and sustained consistency across formats, particularly in white-ball cricket.



The double-ton king

He remains the only player with three ODI double centuries—209, 264 and 208 not out—setting a benchmark that still appears out of reach for most batters.



Highest individual score

His 264 against Sri Lanka continues to be the highest individual score in ODI cricket, an innings that redefined what was considered possible in the format.



Six-hitting record

He holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket and the most by an Indian in IPL history, highlighting his ability to combine timing with power.



Century record

He scored five centuries in the 2019 ODI World Cup, the most in a single edition, and also shares the record for the most centuries in T20 internationals, underlining his consistency in major tournaments.



The senior statesman: A new phase

After stepping away from T20 Internationals following the 2024 World Cup triumph and retiring from Test cricket in 2025, Rohit has seamlessly transitioned into a senior role within the national setup. While he has handed over the reins in several formats, he remains the undisputed powerhouse at the top of the order in ODIs.

As he celebrates his 39th birthday, his 50-over statistics stand as a testament to his longevity and dominance. In 282 ODI matches, the "Hitman" has amassed a staggering 11,577 runs at an elite average of nearly 49. His ability to convert starts into massive scores remains unmatched, boasting 33 centuries—including his world-record three double-hundreds.

Even at 39, his strike rate in the 2026 IPL season remains competitive, showing that while leadership responsibilities have shifted, his impact as a batter continues.