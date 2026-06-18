43 years ago today, Kapil Dev delivered a World Cup innings for the ages

Forty-three years after it was played, Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe remains one of the most celebrated innings in cricket history and a turning point in India’s maiden World Cup-winning campaign.

On June 18, 1983, India found themselves in deep trouble during a crucial group-stage match of the ODI World Cup at the Nevill Ground in Tunbridge Wells. Opting to bat first, the side slumped to 17 for 5, with top-order batters Sunil Gavaskar and K Srikkanth dismissed without scoring. Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil and Yashpal Sharma also failed to make an impact, leaving India on the brink of a damaging defeat.

Facing a collapse that threatened to end India's hopes in the tournament, captain Kapil Dev produced an extraordinary counter-attacking knock. Arriving at the crease at No. 6, he rebuilt the innings through key partnerships with Roger Binny, Madan Lal and Syed Kirmani while maintaining an aggressive approach throughout.

Kapil remained unbeaten on 175 from 138 deliveries, striking 16 fours and six sixes. His innings lifted India from 17 for 5 to 266 for 8 in 60 overs, transforming what had appeared to be a lost cause into a competitive total.

The Indian bowlers capitalised on the momentum generated by their captain's effort, dismissing Zimbabwe for 235 to secure a 31-run victory. Kapil was named Player of the Match for an innings widely regarded as one of the greatest ever played in One-Day International cricket.

The win proved pivotal in keeping India’s World Cup campaign on track. A week later, Kapil’s side completed one of the biggest upsets in cricket history by defeating West Indies by 43 runs in the final at Lord’s, securing the country's first World Cup title.

Although no television footage of the innings exists due to a broadcasting strike, Kapil Dev’s 175 continues to occupy a unique place in Indian cricket folklore, remembered as the knock that changed the course of the 1983 World Cup.