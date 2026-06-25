43 years on, BCCI remembers India's 1983 World Cup triumph that transformed cricket

Forty-three years after India's first ODI World Cup victory, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on June 25 paid tribute to the team that rewrote the nation's cricketing history under Kapil Dev's captaincy.

Marking the anniversary of the landmark win on 25 June 1983, the BCCI described it as "the victory that inspired generations", recalling how India stunned two-time defending champions West Indies at Lord's despite defending a modest total of just 183.

"The victory that inspired generations. #OTD in 1983, Kapil Dev and his men defended 183 against the West Indies at Lord's to clinch Team India's maiden World Cup title," the board posted on X.

Few had expected India to challenge the formidable West Indies, who entered the final as overwhelming favourites after winning the previous two World Cups. Batting first, India were bowled out for 183, with Kris Srikkanth top-scoring with 38. Andy Roberts claimed three wickets, while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Larry Gomes picked up two each.

India's bowlers and fielders then produced one of the finest performances in World Cup history. The West Indies slipped to 57/3 before collapsing further to 76/6, eventually being dismissed for 140 as India secured a famous 43-run victory.

Mohinder Amarnath was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution, scoring 26 runs and taking 3/12. Kapil Dev lifting the World Cup trophy on the Lord's balcony remains one of the defining images of Indian sport.

The triumph marked a turning point for Indian cricket. Having failed to progress beyond the group stage in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, India emerged as a global force following the breakthrough victory.

India went on to win its second ODI World Cup in 2011 under MS Dhoni, while Rohit Sharma's side finished runners-up in the 2023 edition. Australia remain the most successful team in the tournament's history with six World Cup titles.