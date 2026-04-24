53 not out: Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy still towers over cricket

India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar marked his 53rd birthday on Friday, April 24, with his career numbers continuing to define excellence in international cricket.

Across formats, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in the history of the game, finishing with 34,357 international runs. His dominance was built on longevity and consistency, with a career spanning more than 22 years in international cricket.

He holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and One-Day Internationals, underlining his stature as one of the most reliable performers of his era. Notably, his first ODI century came only in his 79th match, before he went on to set a benchmark that remains out of reach.

In Test cricket, Tendulkar featured in a record 200 matches, scoring 15,921 runs and 51 centuries. He also struck 2,058 boundaries in the format, the highest tally recorded. His ability to sustain performance over time was evident when he became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, achieving the milestone in 300 innings.

His impact in ODIs was equally significant. Tendulkar scored 1,894 runs and hit nine centuries in 1998 alone, records for the most runs and hundreds in a calendar year that still stand. Over his ODI career, he registered 145 half-centuries and hit 2,016 fours, both the highest in the format.

He also became the fastest to reach 18,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 440 innings. Over the course of his career, Tendulkar collected 76 Player of the Match awards, the most by any player.

Beyond individual records, Tendulkar’s influence on cricket in India and globally remains enduring, with his achievements continuing to serve as benchmarks for generations of cricketers.