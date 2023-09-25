The northeastern region of India is sending a formidable contingent of 54 athletes to represent the nation on the international stage at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Among these athletes, seven talented individuals from Assam are set to make their mark in various sporting disciplines.

The athletes from Assam who have earned the honor of representing India at the Asian Games include Lovlina Borgohain and Shiva Thapa, both renowned boxers.Joining them is Amlan Borgohain, who will compete in the field of athletics.Ashmita Chaliha, a rising star in the world of badminton, is another athlete hailing from Assam who will don the Indian jersey with pride.For cricket enthusiasts, the Asian Games will provide an opportunity to witness the talent of Uma Chetry in action.In Sepak Takraw, A. Priya Devi's skills will be put to the test against the best in Asia.Swimmer Shivangi Sharma will make waves as she dives into the pool to represent India.

These seven athletes from Assam join a larger group of 54 athletes from Northeast India who are set to showcase their talents at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In addition to Assam, Manipur boasts the largest representation with 38 athletes across various disciplines, including hockey, football, weightlifting, and judo. Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya also have athletes ready to shine in fields like hockey, football, and sepak takraw. Arunachal Pradesh's three representatives are all set to compete in Wushu.