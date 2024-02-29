In what promises to be a historic moment for Indian cricket, Devdutt Padikkal is poised to receive his Test cap as he gears up to join the Indian squad for the fifth and final match against England in Dharamsala, commencing on March 7. The left-handed batsman's debut opportunity arises amidst uncertainties surrounding KL Rahul's fitness, who appears unlikely to recover in time from his quadriceps injury.

Sources within the Indian cricketing circles suggest that KL Rahul's chances of returning to full fitness ahead of the crucial match are slim, with the batsman having sought medical advice in London. Rahul's absence from the squad leaves a void at the No. 4 position, a spot he was slated to occupy following Virat Kohli's withdrawal from the series.

In the wake of Rahul's impending absence, the selectors have turned their attention to Devdutt Padikkal, signaling his inclusion in the playing XI for the upcoming Test. Padikkal's anticipated debut marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning cricketing career, adding another dimension to India's formidable batting lineup.

While Rajat Patidar's place in the squad remains intact, the Madhya Pradesh cricketer's spot in the playing XI is expected to be relinquished in favor of Padikkal. Patidar, who made his debut earlier in the series, failed to capitalize on his initial opportunity, prompting selectors to reevaluate their options.

The decision to elevate Padikkal to the Test arena was made following consultations between the selection committee, head coach Rahul Dravid, and skipper Rohit Sharma. With the final Test presenting the last international fixture before the IPL, the team management is keen on assessing Padikkal's capabilities on the grand stage.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, in conjunction with the coaching staff, unanimously agreed that Padikkal's inclusion would bolster India's prospects in the upcoming match. Padikkal is slated to join the likes of Dhurv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, and Akash Deep as the fifth debutant in the ongoing series against England.