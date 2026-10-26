The 71st Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy 2026 will begin its Kamrup Metro region leg on October 27, with Assam Police taking on Hawk Football Academy in the opening match.

The inauguration ceremony for Cluster 6 (Kamrup Metro Region) will be held at 1 pm on October 27 at the GTC Football Academy Ground in Phulung, North Guwahati, the Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) announced on Monday.

Former Santosh Trophy footballer Annada Das will attend the ceremony as the chief guest and formally inaugurate the tournament.

Organised by the GSA in association with the District Sports Associations of Assam, the prestigious football competition aims to promote the sport across the state by providing a competitive platform for talented players and teams.

The GSA has invited football enthusiasts, sports lovers and members of the public to attend the ceremony and cheer for the participating teams.