"A coach has every right to inspect the pitch”: Shubman Gill backs Gambhir after Oval incident

India’s red-ball captain Shubman Gill has publicly backed head coach Gautam Gambhir following a brief altercation with The Oval’s pitch curator, Lee Fortis, during a practice session ahead of the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when Gambhir reportedly stepped onto the field to inspect the pitch closely — a routine pre-match practice. However, Fortis objected to Gambhir’s proximity to the wicket, leading to a verbal exchange between the two.

Eyewitnesses claim that a visibly agitated Gambhir responded sharply, telling Fortis, “You don’t tell us what to do, you are just a groundsman,” before being gently pulled away by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

The moment quickly went viral, sparking reactions across cricket circles and social media platforms.

This isn’t the first time Gambhir has been involved in an on-field verbal spat. Throughout his career — both as a player and as an IPL coach — he has often displayed fierce passion and aggression, never shying away from confrontation in the heat of competition.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Oval Test, Gill played down the incident and came to his coach’s defence.

“I don’t know what the fuss was all about. A coach has every right to look at the wicket from close quarters. It was blown out of proportion,” said the Indian skipper.

Gill further clarified that no protocols were violated and emphasised that the team’s actions were strictly part of their match preparations.

“It’s part of the preparation. We want to be as well-prepared as possible. The coach just wanted to assess the conditions for our bowlers and batsmen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lee Fortis, the Oval’s head curator, also gave his version of the events. Speaking to the media, he said:

“It is quite a big game coming up. It is not my job to be happy with him (Gambhir) or not. I have never met him before today. You saw what he was like this morning. It’s okay, I am fine. We have nothing to hide.”

When asked about the exchange, Fortis added that Gambhir seemed “a bit touchy” but insisted there was no real confrontation from his side.

While the ECB and The Oval management have not issued any formal statement, internal sources suggest that the matter has been quietly resolved and is unlikely to escalate further.

With England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of the final Test due to injury, all eyes will be on how the hosts respond—especially after a frustrating draw in the fourth Test where they missed a chance to seal the series. The pressure now shifts to England’s bench strength and leadership group to deliver in Stokes' absence.

This final Test marks a critical juncture in the high-profile five-match series. With England leading 2–1, India must secure victory at The Oval to level the series.