“A huge hug to you”: Cristiano Ronaldo offers support to Messi after father Jorge’s death

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his condolences to Lionel Messi following the death of the Argentine football star’s father, Jorge Messi, sending a message of support to his longtime rival during a difficult period.

Jorge Messi, 68, died at a clinic in Rosario after a prolonged illness. His death marks a deeply personal loss for Messi, whose father played a central role in both his life and football career.

“A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,” Ronaldo wrote in the comments section of Messi’s Instagram post.

Messi had shared a photograph with his father along with an emotional message mourning his death and reflecting on the final months of his illness.

“Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It hasn't sunk in — or rather, I don't want it to sink in,” Messi wrote.

The Inter Miami forward said he found it difficult to accept that he would no longer see or speak to his father. He also recalled Jorge’s wish for him to play at the 2026 World Cup, despite his deteriorating health.

“You kept asking me to play in that last World Cup,” Messi wrote, recalling how he had hoped his father would recover in time to watch the tournament.

Messi said he had continued to believe Jorge would improve and eventually travel to watch him play, even telling his father that they would reach the final so he could be there.

Jorge was closely involved in Messi’s football journey from his earliest years. He was part of the family’s efforts when Messi moved from Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina to Barcelona’s youth academy at the age of 13.

Barcelona also agreed to cover the cost of treatment for Messi’s growth hormone deficiency, which had affected his physical development. Messi underwent daily injections as part of the treatment and eventually reached a height of 1.70 metres.

As Messi’s career developed, Jorge became his agent and strategic adviser. Before becoming closely involved in his son’s football career, he had worked as a supervisor at a steel factory.

Jorge and Celia Cuccittini had four children — Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol.

Ronaldo’s message comes after years of one of football’s most closely followed rivalries with Messi. Despite their competition on the pitch, the Portuguese forward’s brief message offered public support to Messi and his family following the loss.