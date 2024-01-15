The Indian cricket team secures a comfortable lead in the 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan, but skipper Rohit Sharma's struggle to make an impact on the scoreboard has not gone unnoticed. In a surprising turn of events during the second T20I, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his YouTube channel to criticize Rohit Sharma's shot selection, questioning the Hitman's form and contribution to the series.

Rohit Sharma, renowned for his explosive batting, faced an unexpected dismissal in the second T20I after attempting an aggressive shot against Fazalhaq Farooqi on the very first delivery. Chopra expressed his astonishment at Rohit's uncharacteristic shot selection, emphasizing that the skipper had failed to score a single run in the series so far.

"It was extremely surprising the way Rohit got out. He was playing just his first ball. He doesn't play such shots. The ball went and hit his stumps. He got run out in the last match and was bowled for zero in this match. He hasn't scored a single run in this series thus far," remarked Chopra in his YouTube video.

While acknowledging Rohit Sharma's undeniable talent, Chopra emphasized the need for the captain to regain his form, particularly with the T20 World Cup 2024 on the horizon. The competition for the opening spot in the team is fierce, with emerging talents like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad vying for the coveted position.

"Run-out was not his mistake but the shot selection definitely was. There is no doubt about Rohit Sharma's form and ability. However, he will have to be in form in the IPL, and I feel he will bat like this only. We need 38-40, the runs he was scoring in the ODI World Cup, from his bat," Chopra added.

As the T20I series unfolds and with the T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, the scrutiny on Rohit Sharma's form becomes more pronounced. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, making his T20I comeback after 14 months, showcased an aggressive approach, scoring a quick 29 off 16 balls before falling victim to Naveen-ul-Haq.