Abhishek Sharma becomes sixth Indian to score 2,000 T20I runs

India opener Abhishek Sharma became the sixth Indian batter to cross 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals during the third T20I against West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11.

Abhishek reached the milestone with an aggressive 69 off 30 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 230.00. His innings helped India recover after an early setback, with the left-hander combining with Ishan Kishan to build a 108-run partnership for the second wicket.

In 65 T20Is and 64 innings, Abhishek has scored 2,036 runs at an average of 32.83 and a strike rate of 195.95. His record includes three centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a highest score of 135 not out.

The 26-year-old joins an elite group featuring Rohit Sharma, who leads the Indian list with 4,231 runs, followed by Virat Kohli (4,188), Suryakumar Yadav (3,272), Hardik Pandya (2,288) and KL Rahul (2,265).

Abhishek's performances this year have further established him as one of India's most aggressive T20 batters. He has accumulated 921 runs in 32 matches and innings at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 206.50, including one century and eight half-centuries.

His 108-run knock also stands as the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation.

Abhishek has struck 68 sixes in T20Is this calendar year, equalling Suryakumar Yadav's tally for the most sixes by an Indian batter in the format in a single year. However, Abhishek's six-hitting frequency has been considerably higher, with a six every 6.55 balls compared with Suryakumar's 9.13.

The opener also registered his seventh T20I half-century inside the first six overs of an innings, reaching the landmark in just 18 balls. No other batter has achieved the feat more than twice, underlining his ability to provide India with rapid starts.

In Sunday's match, India were put in to bat after West Indies won the toss. Sanju Samson fell for three runs before Abhishek and Kishan took charge of the innings.

Kishan scored 37 off 18 balls, striking six fours and a six, as the pair added 108 runs for the second wicket. However, West Indies fought back to leave India at 125 for four at the halfway stage.

India's playing XI comprised Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

West Indies fielded Shai Hope, Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph and Gudakesh Motie.