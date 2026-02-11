Abhishek Sharma hospitalised with stomach infection, doubtful for Namibia clash

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection and is doubtful for India’s upcoming T20 World Cup match against Namibia on February 11.



The 25-year-old has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for the past two days, with medical tests underway to determine the extent of the infection.



“Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But the match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now,” a BCCI source said.



Abhishek had a disappointing start to the tournament, getting out for a duck against the USA in the opening game on Saturday in Mumbai. He did not take further part in the match, with Sanju Samson replacing him on the field.



While the Namibia fixture is next on India’s schedule, the team management’s primary focus is the high-profile clash against Pakistan on February 15 at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The conditions in Colombo are expected to be different, adding to the importance of having key players fit and available.



A stomach infection can impact stamina and endurance, raising concerns about Abhishek’s ability to travel on Friday, train on Saturday, and be match-ready for Sunday’s encounter.



In the meantime, Sanju Samson has been preparing as a backup option. He batted extensively in the nets on Tuesday and spent considerable time with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, indicating that the team is keeping alternatives ready should Abhishek fail to recover in time.



Despite the setback, the Indian team management remains hopeful that Abhishek will regain full fitness and be available for selection ahead of the crucial match against Pakistan.



It is understood that Abhishek had attended a dinner hosted by head coach Gautam Gambhir at his residence on Sunday but left earlier than his teammates, reportedly due to discomfort.



(Inputs from PTI)