The Football Association (FA) has penalized star striker and former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo with a £50,000 fine and a two-match ban for slamming a fan's phone out of their hand at Everton earlier this year.

After Manchester United announced his release from his contract on Tuesday, the 37-year-old is now eligible for free agency.

He got into a fight on April 9 of this year after his team lost to Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park. According to Sky Sports, Merseyside Police issued him a warning.

He has also been accused of acting improperly by FA. He was fined and suspended by an independent panel. Additionally, the player admitted that he acted improperly.

The ban will not be applicable to World Cup and will be transferred whenever the star striker joins a club, no matter what country.

“It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram apology following the incident.

In order to avoid suspension, Ronaldo requested a personal hearing after accepting the FA charge. Ronaldo claimed at the independent hearing on November 8 that he had a "legitimate concern...for his own physical safety and well-being and leaving the field of play" as he approached the Everton fans' tunnel.

Rejecting his claims, the panel cited it was an “act born of frustration and annoyance rather than fear or concern for his wellbeing.”

FA's accommodation that Ronaldo is restricted for three games was likewise dismissed by the board. The superstar from Portugal is competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where his team will face Ghana on Thursday, November 24 to kick off their campaign.