Tokyo Olympic Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain wins gold in the Women 's 75kg division at Asian Championship.

It is worth noting that Lovlina Borgohain won bronze medals in the Asian Boxing Championships in 2017 and 2021.

Earlier today, November 11 Indian boxer Parveen Hooda (63kg) won gold in the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, with a 5-0 victory over Japan's Kito Mai.

The world championships bronze medallist, who missed the Commonwealth Games, put up a dominant show to beat fourth-seeded Mai via unanimous decision.

After losing the first round, Mai attempted to boost the ante, but Parveen quickly evaded all of her assaults. In the third round, the Indian stood out with her upper cuts.